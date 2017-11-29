Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Won't play Wednesday, will play Friday

Chalmers (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs but will play during Friday's tilt against the Spurs, Kevin Lipe of the Memphis Flyer reports.

Chalmers' right ankle is apparently giving him too much discomfort to take the floor Friday after testing it out during warmups. In his stead, Andrew Harrison and Tyreke Evans are both strong candidates to be the team's primary ballhandlers, aside from having much of the offense possibly run through center Marc Gasol.