Hezonja was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Grizzlies on Friday in a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Trail Blazers acquired Enes Kanter and the Celtics acquired a future draft consideration from the Grizzlies.

Hezonja continues to bounce around the league, as Memphis makes his third team in three years. With the Trail Blazers last season, he saw 16.4 minutes per game, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. Now a member of the Grizzlies, that workload likely won't change significantly for the 25-year-old, as Memphis has higher-upside young players on the wing.