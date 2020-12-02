Hezonja is unlikely to make the Grizzlies' final roster, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Hezonja is not and will not be with the team for camp and is likely only to remain on the team as a possible trade option. It seems unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mario Hezonja: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Solid showing in 25 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Erupts for 15 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Sees extra run in blowout win•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Plays 12 minutes in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Mario Hezonja: Will attempt to play•