Grizzlies' Markel Crawford: Drops 21 points Thursday

Crawford totaled 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 24 minutes during Thursday's 92-85 summer league victory over the Thunder.

Crawford led the Grizzlies in points and three-pointers made during Thursday's action. Undrafted this year out of Ole Miss, the guard was averaging just 3.2 points across six summer league games prior to this performance.

