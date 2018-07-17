Grizzlies' Markel Crawford: Gathers four steals in SL loss

Crawford tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pr, 2-3 FT), four steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 97-92 summer league loss to Portland.

Crawford, who has been very inconsistent across his summer league campaign, finished off the tournament with 19 points to go with four steals. He hasn't really done enough to think that any team will be jumping off their seats to grab him but the ability to score is there and he will be hoping that someone is simply willing to give him an invite to training camp.