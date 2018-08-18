Grizzlies' Markel Crawford: Inks camp deal with Memphis

Crawford has signed a training camp deal with the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

After three collegiate seasons at Memphis and one at Ole Miss, Crawford went undrafted this summer. He played for the Grizzlies in summer league, averaging 8.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while hitting 1.3 threes per game at 48.1 percent. He'll look to compete for a roster spot in training camp.