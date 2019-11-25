Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Available to play Monday
Guduric (knee) is available to play in Monday's game versus Indiana.
The guard has been battling right knee soreness after Saturday's loss to the Lakers but will reportedly be active for Monday's contest. Guduric is averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds over 16.9 minutes per appearance.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...