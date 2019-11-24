Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Battling knee soreness
Guduric has a sore right knee and is questionable for Monday's game at Indiana.
Guduric apparently sustained the injury during Saturday's loss to the Lakers. The 24-year-old is averaging 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.9 minutes this season.
