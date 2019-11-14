Guduric scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-117 win over the Hornets.

It was the best performance yet for the 24-year-old rookie, who set career highs in points and three-pointers. Guduric has found his rhythm as a long-distance weapon off the bench for the Grizzlies, shooting 69.2 percent (9-for-13) from beyond the arc over the last five games after going 1-for-14 through the first six games of the season.