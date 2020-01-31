Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Handed one-game ban
Guduric was suspended for one game by the NBA following his role in an altercation Wednesday night against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Guduric got involved in a scuffle after Elfrid Payton pushed Jae Crowder near the end of Wednesday's clash, and it'll result in a one-game suspension. Tyus Jones could see a slight uptick in playing time Friday in New Orleans with Guduric unavailable.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs 27 minutes in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Available to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Battling knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Drains four threes off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...