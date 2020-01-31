Play

Guduric was suspended for one game by the NBA following his role in an altercation Wednesday night against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Guduric got involved in a scuffle after Elfrid Payton pushed Jae Crowder near the end of Wednesday's clash, and it'll result in a one-game suspension. Tyus Jones could see a slight uptick in playing time Friday in New Orleans with Guduric unavailable.

