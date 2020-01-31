Guduric was suspended for one game by the NBA following his role in an altercation Wednesday night against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Guduric got involved in a scuffle after Elfrid Payton pushed Jae Crowder near the end of Wednesday's clash, and it'll result in a one-game suspension. Tyus Jones could see a slight uptick in playing time Friday in New Orleans with Guduric unavailable.