Guduric registered 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT). three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes of G League action during Monday's 122-92 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Guduric was sent down to the G League Hustle on Monday get some extended game-action, which he hasn't seen with the Grizzlies lately with 12 DNP-CDs in the past 14 games. He also filled some minutes for the Hustle, who have been hit with the injury bug lately and had four players inactive Monday night. Guduric performed well, hitting eight of 13 field-goal attempts while helping the team on the defensive end with three steals and a block. It's unclear how long the 24-year-old will remain in the G League, though he would prove an effective addition if he were to stay for extended time.