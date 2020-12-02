Guduric is unlikely to make the Grizzlies' final roster, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Guduric played 484 minutes as a rookie and averaged 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds. The Grizzlies are apparently comfortable letting him walk this season, as he won't be at training camp with the team.
