Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Not on injury report
Guduric (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Guduric missed Wednesday's clash against Dallas due to illness, but he'll be ready to roll for Friday's tilt. This will mark his first action since Jan. 29.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Out with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Handed one-game ban•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs 27 minutes in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Available to play Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...