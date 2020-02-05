Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Out with illness
Guduric (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Guduric is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss at least one game as a result. He's appeared in six games for the Grizzlies since the start of January, posting averages of 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.0 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Handed one-game ban•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs 27 minutes in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Logs eight minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Available to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Battling knee soreness•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...