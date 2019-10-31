Guduric failed to score, adding three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 loss to the Lakers.

Guduric saw additional playing time Tuesday as the Lakers blew the game open in the third quarter. He has featured in all four of the Grizzlies games thus far, albeit in a limited role. The rookie appears as though he is at least going to figure in the rotation but there is very little scope for him to have any fantasy value outside of the deepest leagues.