Grizzlies' Marko Guduric: Signs with Grizzlies
Guduric signed with the Grizzlies on a multi-year contract Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Serbian native went unselected during the 2017 NBA Draft, and he's spent the past two seasons playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce. Last year, he averaged 9.9 points while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from distance on 3.6 attempts per game. It seems unlikely that he'll be a regular rotation player for Memphis during his rookie season in the NBA.
