Grizzlies' Marquis Teague: Signs for remainder of season
Teague has signed with the Grizzlies for the remainder of the season following his first 10-day contract expiring Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Teague has played just two games with the Grizzlies, though has shown enough promise for Memphis to keep him on board for the final stretch of the season. In his two appearances, he averaged 4.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 26.0 minutes -- showing promise as a distributor.
