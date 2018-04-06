Grizzlies' Marquis Teague: Waived by Grizzlies
Teague was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday.
While Teague technically signed for the remainder of the season just a few days ago, his contract was mostly non-guaranteed, so waiving him doesn't carry much of a financial penalty for the Grizzlies. Memphis will replace Teague on the roster with Omari Johnson, a 28-year-old forward who played well over the final two months of the G League season.
