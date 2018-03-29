Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Career-high five threes in Wednesday's win
Brooks contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Appearing in his first NBA game since 2013-14, Brooks drained a career high five treys while finishing with the team high in scoring. Brooks isn't the first guy to go overseas and then return to the league later, but this was as impressive as it was unpredictable. Expect Brooks to receive plenty more looks as the Grizzlies attempt to turn over every rock with an eye toward next season.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.