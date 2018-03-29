Brooks contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Appearing in his first NBA game since 2013-14, Brooks drained a career high five treys while finishing with the team high in scoring. Brooks isn't the first guy to go overseas and then return to the league later, but this was as impressive as it was unpredictable. Expect Brooks to receive plenty more looks as the Grizzlies attempt to turn over every rock with an eye toward next season.