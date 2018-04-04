Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Good to go Wednesday
Brooks (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Brooks was forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with an ankle injury, but feels healthy enough to get back on the court Wednesday after going through his pregame routine without issue. Prior to Sunday's absence, Brooks burst on to the scene with back-to-back 21-point and 24-point performances, so he'll look to pick up where he left off on the offensive side of the ball. The Grizzlies are still missing a slew of players, so Brooks should be in the regular rotation once again.
