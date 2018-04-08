Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Headed back to bench role
Brooks will shift back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
With Marc Gasol getting the night off for rest Friday against the Kings, Brooks was elevated into the starting lineup and didn't disappoint, posting 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 37 minutes. However, Gasol has since been cleared for a return and will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit, so Brooks heads back to the bench in the corresponding move. Despite the demotion, Brooks should still see big minutes as a reserve, so his overall workload may only take a minor hit. In four games since signing with the Grizzlies, Brooks is averaging a whopping 23.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 28.0 minutes.
