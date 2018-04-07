Brooks poured in 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Fresh off signing a two-year contract earlier in the day, Brooks received the starting nod and once again delivered. The fourth-year pro logged season highs in shot attempts and rebounds while eclipsing the 20-point mark for the fourth time in as many games in a Grizzlies uniform. Brooks has been on fire from the field, shooting no less than 52.9 percent and as high as 61.5 percent in the aforementioned sample. Given his stellar performances thus far, there seems to be little reason to doubt that he'll remain on the first unit for Memphis' final three games.