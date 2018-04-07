Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Late addition to starting lineup Friday
The Grizzlies have added Brooks to their starting lineup at small forward for their matchup with the Kings on Friday.
The Grizzlies made the move at the last possible second by inserting Brooks over Deyonte Davis in the starting unit. Brooks has averaged 23.3 points and 3.7 assists across 25.2 minutes in three games with the Grizzlies since getting picked up.
