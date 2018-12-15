Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Miscommunication kills trade
Brooks will remain on the Grizzlies after a three-team deal that would have sent him to the Suns fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Memphis and Phoenix weren't on the same page in regard to which Brooks was involved in trade (Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks), so the deal was subsequently ended. Brooks will stay a part of the Grizzlies as a result.
