Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Out Tuesday with illness
Brooks is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Rockets.
Considering it's simply an illness, Brooks shouldn't be out long and he could return to the lineup as soon as Friday's tilt with Atlanta or Saturday's matchup against Indiana. Once healthy, Brooks will be battling for a depth role on the wing, though he'll likely struggle to remain relevant for fantasy purposes unless a few injuries were to occur.
