Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Perfect from the field in preseason debut
Brooks had 18 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason victory over the Hawks.
Brooks made his preseason debut Friday after missing the opener due to illness. He had an impactful finish to last season and kicked off again converting on all seven of his field-goal attempts en route to 18 points. His role moving forward is still up in the air, however, should he manage to work his way into at least 20 minutes per night, he could prove to be a nice source of points very late in drafts or off the waiver wire once the season kicks off.
