Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Posts 25 points, seven dimes in Wednesday's loss
Brooks totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans.
Brooks was the lone Grizzly to see more than 28 minutes or score more than 16 points. He clearly wasn't bothered by the ankle issue that forced him to miss Sunday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. Through three appearances this season, Brooks is managing averages of 23.3 points (57.1 FG, 64.7 3Pt, 84.6 FT), 3.7 assists, 3.7 threes, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 25.0 minutes per contest.
