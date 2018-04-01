Brooks is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle injury.

It's unclear when Brooks picked up the injury, but it's bothersome enough to leave his status for Sunday's contest in question. The 28-year-old, who signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies last week, has scored 20-plus points in each of his first two games with Memphis, so he should continue to see solid minutes if he's able to play.