Brooks (anke) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Brooks, who is currently playing on a 10-day contract, missed Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to an left ankle injury. Should he be cleared to play, the 29-year-old could see a could run given that Wayne Selden Jr. (knee), Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) and Tyreke Evans (personal) are all ruled out.