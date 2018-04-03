Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Questionable Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Brooks (anke) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Brooks, who is currently playing on a 10-day contract, missed Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to an left ankle injury. Should he be cleared to play, the 29-year-old could see a could run given that Wayne Selden Jr. (knee), Andrew Harrison (wrist, shoulder) and Tyreke Evans (personal) are all ruled out.
