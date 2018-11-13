Brooks had 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

Brooks saw a season high minute total and reached double figures for the second straight game. Dillon Brooks (knee) being out for the next six-to-eight weeks gives MarShon Brooks the opportunity to step up and provide depth along the wing. Regardless, Brooks is best reserved for use in deeper leagues that value counting stats.

More News
Our Latest Stories