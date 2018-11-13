Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss
Brooks had 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Grizzlies.
Brooks saw a season high minute total and reached double figures for the second straight game. Dillon Brooks (knee) being out for the next six-to-eight weeks gives MarShon Brooks the opportunity to step up and provide depth along the wing. Regardless, Brooks is best reserved for use in deeper leagues that value counting stats.
