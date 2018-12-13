Brooks accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brooks matched season highs in rebounding and assists while reaching double figures in scoring for the sixth time this season. Every so often Brooks will be left out of the rotation (appeared in 24 of 27 games), but more often than not the 29-year-old veteran earns double-digit minutes, though he's only able to accomplish so much in such limited action. With Dillon Brooks (knee) expected to return before the end of the month, MarShon Brooks will soon face even stiffer competition for time along the wing.