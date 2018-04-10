Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Scores 14 points in Monday's loss
Brooks totaled 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two steals, and one rebound in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Timberwolves.
Brooks finally failed to make more than 50 percent of his shots or score 20-plus points, both of which he had accomplished in each of his five previous appearances in 2017-18. Expect Brooks to get plenty of shots up once again during Wednesday's season finale versus the Thunder. Moreover, the 32 minutes Brooks saw was second-most on the team despite being moved to a reserve role.
