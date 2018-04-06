Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Signs two-year deal with Grizzlies
Brooks signed a guaranteed two-year contract with the Grizzlies on Friday.
Brooks only needed one 10-day contract to prove his worth in Memphis. The 29-year-old is a good bet to see extended run over the Grizzlies' final four games of the season, but that won't necessarily stay true for the duration of his two-year deal.
