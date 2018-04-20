Brooks recorded 20.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds across seven games played with the Grizzlies in 2017-18.

Brooks signed a 10-day contract with Memphis in late March and responded by scoring 20-plus points in five of seven games. The former first-round pick's strong end-to-the-year finish was rewarded when Memphis signed the 28-year-old to a two-year deal on Apr. 6.