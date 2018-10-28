Grizzlies' MarShon Brooks: Surprises with 18 points off the bench
Brooks tallied 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 117-96 win over the Suns.
The former first-round pick from Providence showed flashes of production at the end of last season and the preseason, but he's spent most of this tenure in Memphis (his fifth team in four years) playing for their G-League team. He's played sparingly in the bigs for Memphis, as Saturday marked only his 11th appearance in two years. The Grizzlies obviously have nothing to lose after an abysmal 2017-18 season, so they are likely to play a hot hand even if they lack experience. Brooks is way down on the depth chart and is unlikely to be of any consequence from a fantasy perspective.
