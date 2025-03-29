Bagley (concussion) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Bagley has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games, but he has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be available off the bench for Saturday's contest. He's seen sparse playing time this season but offers depth at center behind Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey.
