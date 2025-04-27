Bagley did not play in Game 3 or 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Thunder.

Bagley saw extended playing time in a Game 1 blowout, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 16 minutes, but he proceeded to record only one rebound over 11 minutes in Game 2. Bagley started the regular season with the Wizards but was traded to the Grizzlies in early February. He appeared in just 12 regular-season games (one start) for Memphis due to an ankle injury and concussion, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over 8.3 minutes. The 2018 first-round pick out of Duke will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.