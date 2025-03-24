Bagley is out for Tuesday's game against Utah due to a concussion.
Bagley will need to sit out at least one game while in the concussion protocol, and he can be labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Oklahoma City. The veteran big man has played a mere 7.0 minutes per game over seven appearances since joining Memphis, so his absence is unlikely to free up a noticeable number of minutes.
