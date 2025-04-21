Bagley logged 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and two steals across 16 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Bagley provided a big spark off the Memphis bench in Sunday's first-round showdown, shooting a perfect mark from the field while securing a team-high-tying scoring total and leading all Grizzlies in steals. Bagley surpassed the 15-point mark in three games during the regular season, the most recent being the regular-season finale April 13.