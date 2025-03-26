Bagley (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Bagley will miss a second straight game for the Grizzlies as he works his way back from a concussion. The next opportunity for him to get back on the floor for Memphis will be Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Out with concussion•
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Makes debut in garbage time•
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Remaining out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marvin Bagley: Not playing Saturday vs. OKC•