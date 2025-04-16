Bagley won't start in Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old big man will retreat to the bench after receiving the starting nod in the club's regular-season finale against Dallas on Sunday due to Zach Edey (ankle) being sidelined. Bagley has logged a DNP in three of Memphis' last six outings, and over his last five appearances in the second unit, he has averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds across only 4.0 minutes per game.