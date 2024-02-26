Hurt signed a second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

Hurt will be joining the Grizzlies on a 10-day pact for the second time this season, after the third-year pro was previously with the NBA team from Jan. 29 through Feb. 7. He made three appearances during that stretch and averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest. With two-way player Trey Jemison approaching the maximum amount of active games that he's allotted, Hurt could end up serving as the Grizzlies' backup center in the short term behind starter Jaren Jackson.