Hurt (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

Hurt was a member of the G League's Memphis Hustle for the 2021-22 season, but he didn't appear in any games after Dec. 5 due to undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-9 forward is apparently healthy again and will join the Grizzlies for what's left of the preseason before presumably getting released and returning to the Hustle.