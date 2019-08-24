Grizzlies' Matt Mooney: Will get Exhibit 10 with Memphis
Mooney is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Mooney spent last season at Texas Tech, where he made the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team with averages of 11.3 points on 9.6 shots, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 31.0 minutes. He played for the Hawks during summer league, averaging 9.2 points on 8.4 shots, 2.8 boards, 2.8 dimes and 1.4 steals in 23.1 minutes. The Grizzlies will give him an opportunity to make the final roster, though it's very possible Mooney will end up in the G League for his first season as a professional.
