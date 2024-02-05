Hurt amassed seven points (3-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to the Celtics.

With the Grizzlies shorthanded again, Hurt played a career-high 30 minutes during the blowout loss, but he struggled to find an offensive rhythm. He may sign another 10-day contract if Memphis doesn't get a few players back this week, but Hurt's fantasy value remains modest and is tied to his ability to knock down open three-pointers, which he hasn't done thus far -- 2-for-10 from deep across three appearances.