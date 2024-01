Hurt logged 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Kings.

Hurt played 23 minutes in his debut for the Grizzlies, fresh off signing a 10-day contract. Given the current injury crisis in Memphis, Hurt could figure in the rotation for the majority of the contract. With that said, it's hard to see him putting up standard league value unless his minutes climb over the next game or two.