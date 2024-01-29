Hurt signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Grizzlies have a long injury list ahead of Monday's game versus the Kings, so Hurt will provide some short-term emergency depth. The third-year player out of Duke has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut, but he's been playing well for the G League's Memphis Hustle, averaging 22.2 points on 55.4 percent shooting from the field -- including 47.1 percent from deep -- in 32.7 minutes per game over 17 appearances.