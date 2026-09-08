Peavy was traded to the Grizzlies on Tuesday along with Jordan Hawkins, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap in exchange for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Peavy's inclusion is arguably the more notable personnel loss for New Orleans. Will Guillory of The Athletic notes that the 2025 second-round pick showed real promise as an on-ball defender and had become a useful piece of the Pelicans' locker room. Peavy averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds across 61 regular-season appearances as a rookie, and the 23-year-old should compete for a reserve role on the wing in Memphis.