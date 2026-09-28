General manager Zach Kleiman said Monday that Peavy recently turned his ankle and it'll be "some time" before the team gets a full look at him, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Peavy was traded from New Orleans to Memphis on Sept. 8 after averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game during his rookie season with the Pelicans. The 25-year-old forward faces plenty of competition for playing time on the rebuilding Grizzlies, and it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up during the preseason, which does not bode well for his chances of carving out a meaningful role early in the season.