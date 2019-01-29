Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Another double-double in loss

Conley produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 95-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Conley has delivered consecutive double-doubles, bringing his total to seven on the season. Conley posted a career-best eight double-doubles in 2011-12 (62 appearances) and 2016-17 (69 appearances), which he's on pace to shatter here in 2018-19. His field goal and three-point shooting percentages are below his career averages, but he remains a reliable source of counting stats.